Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  President

Kyrgyz President congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election win

21 November 2022, 11:25
Kyrgyz President congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election win
21 November 2022, 11:25

Kyrgyz President congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his election win

ASTANA. KAZINFORM President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his convincing landslide in the early presidential elections and wished his success, the Akorda press service reports.

The Head of State thanked Sadyr Zhaparov for his congratulations assuring him of commitment to further strengthen multilateral cooperation. The sides noted the dynamic development of the Kazakhstan-Kyrgyzstan strategic partnership.

As earlier reported, voting concluded in the presidential elections in Kazakhstan. 10,033 polling stations were opened countrywide. The third exit poll shows that Kassym-Jomart Tokayev won 82.02% of the votes. The voter turnout made 70.6%.

Photo: akorda.kz

Related news
President of Tajikistan congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his convincing landslide
Kazakh President signs decree on awarding state prizes
Kazakhstan to pursue multi-vector foreign policy, President
Read also
Over 88% of Kazakhstanis voted abroad
When will CEC announce presidential elections’ results?
CEC announces preliminary results of Nov 20 presidential elections
Shavkat Mirziyoyev congratulates Kazakh Leader on election victory
President of Tajikistan congratulates Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on his convincing landslide
The last polling station abroad in San Francisco completes its work
Kazakh President signs decree on awarding state prizes
Exit poll results: 82,45% of voters cast their ballots for Tokayev
News Partner
Popular
1 Exit poll results: 82,45% of voters cast their ballots for Tokayev
2 Election districts in Berlin, Bern, Madrid hold voting
3 Elections 2022: Kazakhstanis vote in London
4 APEC leaders issue 2022 Declaration and the Bangkok Goals on the Bio-Circular-Green Economy
5 Elections 2022: Voting starts in Budapest, Rome, The Hague and Bratislava

News