Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kyrgyz President condoles with Kazakhstanis over passenger plane crash

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
27 December 2019, 15:29
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM President of the Kyrgyz Republic Sooronbay Jeenbekov expressed his condolences to President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and people of the country upon crash of the passenger plane near Almaty, Kazinform reports citing the website of the Kyrgyz Leader.

«With a deep sorrow learnt about human casualties caused by crash of Almaty-Nur-Sultan flight. On behalf of the people of the Kyrgyz Republic and me personally, I express my condolences to the families and relatives of the victims, and share the pain of irreparable loss. I wish soonest recovery to all those injured,» the telegram reads.

As reported, the plane belonging to Bek Air company was flying en route Almaty-Nur-Sultan with 95 passengers and 5 crew members onboard. The aircraft vaished from the radar at 07.05 a.m. It crashed shortly after taking off into a two-storey building.

As per preliminary data, 12 people died.

A governmental commission headed by Prime Minister Askar Mamin has been established at the President’s instruction.

Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed his condolences to the families of those killed in the crash.


