Kyrgyz President condoles over death of people in blast at military unit in Zhambyl region

BISHKEK. KABAR – KAZINFORM President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov expressed condolences on his own behalf and behalf of people of Kyrgyzstan over the death of people as a result of the blast that rocked the military unit in Zhambyl region, Kabar agency reports.

Received with deep sorrow the news of the deadly explosion the Head of State expressed condolences on his own behalf and behalf of people of Kyrgyzstan to the grieving families.

In his telegram of condolences the President wished those injured speedy recovery.



