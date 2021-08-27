Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Zhambyl region

Kyrgyz President condoles over death of people in blast at military unit in Zhambyl region

Редактор:  
Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
27 August 2021, 13:51
Kyrgyz President condoles over death of people in blast at military unit in Zhambyl region

BISHKEK. KABAR – KAZINFORM President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Zhaparov expressed condolences on his own behalf and behalf of people of Kyrgyzstan over the death of people as a result of the blast that rocked the military unit in Zhambyl region, Kabar agency reports.

Received with deep sorrow the news of the deadly explosion the Head of State expressed condolences on his own behalf and behalf of people of Kyrgyzstan to the grieving families.

In his telegram of condolences the President wished those injured speedy recovery.


Army   Zhambyl region    Incidents    Kyrgyzstan   
News
Read also
Popular
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President takes helicopter tour over fire-hit areas in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President Tokayev arrives in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
President condoles with families of foresters killed in major wildfires in Abai region
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
Tokayev promises to bring to justice those responsible for Abai region fires
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
5 workers dead in rocket and explosives factory blast in Turkish capital
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea
1 dead, 5 injured in lightning strike at Yangyang beach in S Korea