    Kyrgyz leader thanks President Tokayev for humanitarian aid provided by Kazakhstan

    4 May 2020, 14:26

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has had a telephone conversation with his Kyrgyz counterpart Sooronbai Jeenbekov, Kazinform has learnt from the Akorda’s press service.

    During the conversation, the heads of state exchanged congratulations on the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan.

    The two presidents commended the close and coordinated work of the governments to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection and promptly resolve all issues that arise.

    Sooronbai Jeenbekov thanked Kassym-Jomart Tokayev for the humanitarian assistance provided by Kazakhstan.

    «We always feel the solidarity of the fraternal Kazakh people and your personal support,» the Kyrgyz leader said.

    The sides also noted the need for joint efforts to maintain high dynamics of bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

    In particular, the two leaders discussed the operation of checkpoints on the Kazakh-Kyrgyz border, and stressed the importance of resuming its full operation after the end of the coronavirus pandemic. An agreement was also reached on the implementation of specific measures to prevent the illegal movement of goods between the countries.

    In order to further strengthen investment cooperation, special attention was paid to a number of topical issues related to the activities of Kazakh companies in Kyrgyzstan.

    The talks were held at the initiative of the Kazakh side.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan Akorda presidential residence
