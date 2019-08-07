Kyrgyz FM hands note of protest to Belarus embassy over Lukashenko’s meeting with Bakiev

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus to the Kyrgyz Republic Sergei Ivanov was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the ministry reported, KABAR says.

«In connection with thepublication about the meeting between President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenkoand Kurmanbek Bakiev on the official website of the President of the Republicof Belarus on Aug. 7, 2019, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic ofBelarus to the Kyrgyz Republic Sergei Ivanov was called up,» the report said.

A note was handed over by theMinistry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, in which a protest wasexpressed regarding the continuation of official public contacts with a personconvicted in the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The Kyrgyz side considers itabsolutely unacceptable to use the state symbols of the Kyrgyz Republic duringthis meeting and to mention Kyrgyz-Belarusian friendship, which fundamentallydoes not meet the principles of friendship and cooperation between the twostates.

The Kyrgyz side urges theofficial authorities of the Republic of Belarus to change their approach tothis situation and focus on the positive agenda of bilateral cooperation,» theKyrgyz Foreign Ministry said.