Kyrgyz FM hands note of protest to Belarus embassy over Lukashenko’s meeting with Bakiev

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM Charge d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus to the Kyrgyz Republic Sergei Ivanov was called to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Kyrgyzstan, the press service of the ministry reported, KABAR says.

«In connection with the publication about the meeting between President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Kurmanbek Bakiev on the official website of the President of the Republic of Belarus on Aug. 7, 2019, Chargé d'Affaires of the Embassy of the Republic of Belarus to the Kyrgyz Republic Sergei Ivanov was called up,» the report said.

A note was handed over by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic, in which a protest was expressed regarding the continuation of official public contacts with a person convicted in the Kyrgyz Republic.

«The Kyrgyz side considers it absolutely unacceptable to use the state symbols of the Kyrgyz Republic during this meeting and to mention Kyrgyz-Belarusian friendship, which fundamentally does not meet the principles of friendship and cooperation between the two states.

The Kyrgyz side urges the official authorities of the Republic of Belarus to change their approach to this situation and focus on the positive agenda of bilateral cooperation,» the Kyrgyz Foreign Ministry said.