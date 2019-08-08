Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  World News

Kyrgyz ex-President Atambayev reveals he opened fire at special forces during raid

Редактор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
8 August 2019, 15:41
Kyrgyz ex-President Atambayev reveals he opened fire at special forces during raid

BISHKEK.KAZINFORM Former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev has revealed that he was shooting at the special forces officers who were storming his residence, he told reporters on Thursday, TASS reports.

«My supporters did not have weapons, it was me who was shooting during the assault,» he said. However, Atambayev assured that he «was trying not to hit» people. According to him, he is also willing to assist the release of the Alfa special forces officers who were captured by his backers and are now held in his residence.

On August 7, the Kyrgyz special forces launched an operation to detain former Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev, who is suspected of corruption and stripped of his immunity. However, his adherents put up resistance in Koi-Tash village, where Atambayev’s residence is situated. As a result, one special forces officer died and 52 people were injured, including a journalist and law enforcement officers. The attempts to apprehend the former head of state failed. The latter has repeatedly denied all accusations.

On Thursday, Kyrgyz President Sooronbay Jeenbekov claimed that the former leader had violated the constitution by putting up armed resistance to law enforcement officers, who were undertaking his detention. In turn, Atambayev said that he plans to bring his supporters to Bishkek to hold a protest rally.

Kyrgyzstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
Wildfires in Abai region: Tajik President expresses condolences to Kazakhstani people
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
World leaders offer condolences to Kazakh President over National Mourning Day for wildfire victims
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
Firefighting efforts continue in three directions in Abai region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
2 people die, 3 injured in road accident in Karaganda region
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
Turkic countries join Kazakhstan in mourning of wildfire victims
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
GDP growth in Kyrgyzstan amounts to 3.4% since beginning of year
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
S. Korea's COVID-19 cases slightly decrease last week
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed
First court hearing on BioNTech’s COVID vaccine postponed