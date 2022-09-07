Kyrgyz Cabinet of Ministers plans to launch digital national currency in 2023

BISHKEK. KAZINFORM - Kyrgyzstan plans to launch gold and digital som (national currency), from January 1, 2023. This became known at a meeting of the Council of the Cabinet of Ministers on Fiscal and Investment Policy, which was chaired by Head of the Cabinet of Ministers Akylbek Zhaparov, Kabar reports.

According to the press service of the Cabinet of Ministers, during the meeting, Finance Minister Almaz Baketaev presented a draft of the main directions of fiscal policy for 2023-2027, as well as the main parameters of the state budget for 2023-2027.

The main task of the fiscal policy in the near future is to reduce business contacts with government agencies, reduce the level of the shadow economy and increase state budget revenues by improving the revenue administration system.

Akylbek Zhaparov emphasized the importance of further work on the fiscalization of tax and customs procedures, digitalization of public services and other business processes.

«We are faced with the tasks of implementing such strategic projects as the construction of the Kambar-Ata HPP-1 and the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway. From January 1, 2023, it is necessary to launch gold and digital som. In addition, it is necessary to open a university of IT technologies and create an IT campus,» he said.

Following the meeting, the Council of the Cabinet of Ministers for Fiscal and Investment Policy approved the draft main directions of fiscal policy for 2023-2027, including the medium-term budgetary framework and strategies for spending sectors, and also approved the target figures for the formation of the republican budget for 2023-2025, taking into account voiced comments and suggestions.



Photo: en.kabar.kg

