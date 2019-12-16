Go to the main site
    Kyrgyz Ak-kalpak craftsmanship and Uzbek Khorazm dance - Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

    16 December 2019, 17:14

    ALMATY. KAZINFORM Ak-kalpak craftsmanship, traditional knowledge and skills in making and wearing Kyrgyz men’s headwear (Kyrgyzstan) and Khorazm dance, Lazgi (Uzbekistan) were inscribed in the List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity during the 14th session of the Committee in Bogota, Colombia, 12 December 2019.

    Ak-kalpak craftsmanship, traditional knowledge and skills in making and wearing Kyrgyz men’s headwear, UNESCO Almaty official website reads.

    Ak-kalpak craftsmanship is a traditional Kyrgyz handicraft. The Ak-kalpak is a traditional male hat made with white felt which bears deep sacral meanings. Ak-kalpak craftsmanship encompasses a cumulative body of knowledge and skills pertaining to felting, cutting and sewing, and pattern embroidery. The Ak-kalpak’s shape resembles a snow peak, with the four sides resembling the four elements, and the edging lines symbolising life. Ak-kalpak fosters inclusivity and unites different Kyrgyz tribes and communities. Traditionally, related knowledge and skills are transmitted from mother to daughter in craftswomen communities.

    Khorazm dance, Lazgi

    EN: The movements of the Khorazm dance, Lazgi, exemplify human creativity in reflecting the sounds and phenomena of surrounding nature, feelings of love and happiness. Centuries-old, the Lazgi dance represents real life in all its movements, informed by the social life and activities of the local communities. Two types of the dance exist: the ‘scenery’ dance, involving concrete movements, and its interpretive form, focusing on improvisation and more changeable movements. Lazgi is a key form of self-expression transmitted over the generations through the creation of new versions of performances.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

    Almaty UN Central Asia Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan
