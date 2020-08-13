Kyodo News CEO extends congratulations on Kazinform’s centennial via video

Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Автор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
13 August 2020, 13:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Toru Mizutani, CEO of Japan’s Kyodo News Agency, shared a video congratulating Kazakhstan’s state news agency Kazinform for achieving the milestone 100th anniversary, Kazinform reports.

«In 2020, the coronavirus pandemic, called a once-in-a-century event, is hitting the Earth, continuing to make headlines around the world. I had hoped to see people from Kazakhstan at the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer. As they have been postponed for a year, I now look forward to seeing them next year, hoping the international community will have overcome the coronavirus crisis,» the Kyodo News CEO said in the congratulatory video.

He also underlined the role news agencies play in delivering fair and accurate news quickly, especially during the coronavirus crises, as well as in helping to steer clear of fake news.

Notably, on August 13, 2020 Kazinform News Agency celebrates 100 years since its foundation.


