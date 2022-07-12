Kyle Ruh, Alinur Khamzin to represent Kazakhstan at Slavianski Bazaar 2022

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kyle Ruh (Yerik Tolenov) will represent Kazakhstan at the Slavianski Bazaar International Arts Festival in Vitebsk. Alinur Khamzin will participate in the XX International Children's Music Competition «Vitebsk-2022», Kazinform correspondent reports.

The draw for the running order of the Children’s Music Competition will be held today.

The opening ceremony of the Festival is set for July 14.

«Laureate of the 20th International Pop Song Performers Contest «Vitebsk-2011» Alisher Karimov will perform at the opening ceremony, and another representative of Kazakhstan Rukhiya Baidukenova will raise the flag of the festival. Alisher Karimov is also a jury member at the children’s contest,» an official spokesperson of Kazakhstan at the Slavianski Bazaar said.

According to the source, more than 40 children and 30 adults competed for the opportunity to participate in the festival. Among the jury members were such well-known names as Roza Rymbayeva, Alisher Karimov, Roza Rymbayeva, Bagym Mukhitdenova, Tolkyn Zabirova and Nagima Yeskaliyeva.

Kyle Ruh (Yerik Tolenov) was born in 1993 in Achissay village. He is a graduate of the Zhurgenov Kazakh Academy of Arts. He debuted on the stage in 2014 as part of Juniors music band. In 2016, he joined Moonlight boys band. In 2021, Kyle Ruh became a Grand-Prix winner of the MozArt International Arts Festival and Music Wave International Contest. He also became the second at The Voice of Kazakhstan contest. Presently, he pursues his solo career and performs together with Moonlight boys band.

Born in 2010, Alinur Khamzin is a 6th-grade student of School-Lyceum No27 and Music School No.1. Over the past 5 years, he has participated in several republican contests, TV projects, and international contests including Junior Eurovision in Paris, The Rose of the East International Contest in Tashkent. Alinur is a laureate of the Bala Daysy TV project, as well as the winner of the Golden Microphone vocal contest, Boztorgai, and Baqytty Bala international contests. He also received a special prize from Dimash Kudaibergen’s fan group Dears.



