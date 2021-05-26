Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Society

Kyiv hosts Kurultai of Kazakhs

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
26 May 2021, 19:13
Kyiv hosts Kurultai of Kazakhs

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The capital of Ukraine, Kyiv, is playing a host to the Kurultai of Kazakhs, living there, the Otandastar Fund press service reports.

Kazakh Ambassador to Ukraine Darkhan Kaletayev addressed those gathered. As stated there, the Kazakh diaspora works for raising spiritual, cultural, economic ties with Kazakhstan. President of the Association of representatives of ethnic arts, deputy chairman of the national communities of Rada, merited artist of Ukraine Inesh Kdyrova expressed gratitude for strong friendly relations between the Ukrainian and Kazakh people.

photo

A new head of the association was elected at the Kurultai. Those present summed up suggestions and opinions concerning the projects and programs completed as of now. It is noteworthy the compatriots who took an active part in social work were awarded the notes of thanks on behalf of the Kazakh Ambassador to Ukraine and Otandastar Fund.

photo

photo

photo


Culture   Ukraine    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events