Kyiv city cannot yet ease lockdown restrictions – Health Ministry

11 June 2020, 10:43
KYIV. KAZINFORM - Six regions of Ukraine and Kyiv city cannot yet move to the next stage of coronavirus lockdown relaxation from June 10. Kazinform refers to UKRINFORM.

Ukraine's Deputy Health Minister, Chief State Sanitary Doctor Viktor Liashko said this at a briefing on June 10, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

«Today, June 10, we are moving to the next stage of easing quarantine measures. This applies to regions that have reached the epidemiological criteria necessary for easing quarantine restrictions. Today we have several regions that do not meet all the necessary criteria. In particular, we are talking about the city of Kyiv, Volyn, Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Lviv, Rivne and Chernivtsi regions,» Liashko said.

He noted that the next stage of lockdown relaxation concerns certain areas. In particular, it is allowed to open cultural institutions and hold cultural events in regions that meet the criteria. According to him, it is also allowed to open recreation centers, except for children's health and recreation facilities.

The Cabinet of Ministers on May 20 decided to move to a so-called adaptive lockdown model from May 22 to June 22.

As of June 10, Ukraine had 28,381 laboratory-confirmed COVID-19 cases. Some 525 new cases were confirmed over the past day.


Coronavirus   Ukraine   
News Partner
