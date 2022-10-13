Go to the main site
    Kuwait joins CICA as 28th member state

    13 October 2022, 10:54

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM One of the issues on the agenda of the CICA VI Jubilee Summit in Astana was granting the status of the CICA member state to Kuwait, Kazinform reports.

    As the Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said addressing the Summit participants, as per the CICA regulations, the membership status can be granted after the signing by the candidate state of the CICA's two fundamental documents. These are the Declaration on the Principles Guiding Relations between the CICA Member States dated September 14, 1999, and the Almaty Act as of June 4, 2002.

    «Kuwait signed these two documents on October 11, 2022. Therefore I propose to adopt draft decision on accession of Kuwait to the CICA as a member state. I believe that there are no objections here, therefore the decision on Kuwait's accession to the CICA as a member state is taken. I welcome the State of Kuwait as the 28th member country of the Conference on Confidence-Building Measures in Asia,» the Kazakh Leader said.


    Astana Foreign policy Politics CICA Kazakhstan
