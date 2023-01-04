Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kuwait forays into space with debut satellite launch

4 January 2023, 14:20
KUWAIT. KAZINFORM Kuwait's first satellite was successfully launched into space on Tuesday in what was hailed as a milestone effort in setting up the country's space industry, state news agency (KUNA) said, WAM reports.

«Kuwait Sat-1» was launched onboard the SpaceX Falcon 9 from the US State of Florida's Cape Canaveral in an endeavour undertaken by Kuwait University and funded by the Kuwait Foundation for the Advancement of Sciences.

The launch was the culmination of diligent work over the course of the past three years, aiming to bring Kuwait's space ambitions to fruition.


Photo: bna.bh

