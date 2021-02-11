Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Diplomacy

    Kurultai of Kazakhs to be held in Ukraine

    11 February 2021, 22:22

    KYIV. KAZINFORM Kazakh Ambassador to Ukraine Darkhan Kaletayev met today with the core group of the Kazakh diaspora representing different regions of Ukraine, the Telegram Channel of the Kazakh Embassy reads.

    The Kazakh diplomat told about preparations for celebrating the 30th anniversary of the Independence of Kazakhstan, priorities of the Embassy's work, including supporting compatriots living abroad. Further consolidation of the Kazakh diaspora in Ukraine through holding joint events was debated during the meeting. As stated there, the Kurultai of Kazakhs of Ukraine will become one of the key events of 2021. It is planned to take some important decisions, as well as establishment of the social association of Kazakhs in Ukraine.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Foreign policy Culture Ukraine Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
    Kazakhstan offers Cuba to debate visa-free travels
    UAE participates in the Astana International Forum
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Mourning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    5 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued