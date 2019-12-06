Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Culture

Kurmangazy Orchestra shines in Beijing

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
6 December 2019, 09:55
Kurmangazy Orchestra shines in Beijing

BEIJING. KAZINFORM – Kazakh State Academy Orchestra of folk musical instruments named after Kurmangazy has performed at the Beijing National Center for the Performing Arts, Kazinform correspondent reports.

A concert «Melodies of the Great Steppe» was carried out in the framework of a project «World music series». The Kazakh orchestra played music compositions of Kurmangazy, Turkesh, N. Tlendiyev, Dauletkerey, Abay, Mozart, Brahms etc.

photo

«We pay great attention to the development of bilateral cultural relations. We are pleased that the Kurmangazy Orchestra has performed as part of this important international event», Gabit Koishybayev, Ambassador of Kazakhstan in China, said.

photo

According to the words of Kuanyshbek Mukhangaliyev, director of the orchestra, the team will take part in the ceremony of closing the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan. The next year the orchestra plans to go on European and Asian tours.

photo

Note that the project «World music series» was initiated by the National Center of Performing Arts in 2010. The project held 120 performances joining art teams from more than 50 countries across the world.

photo

The concert of Kurmangazy Orchestra was carried out with the support of the Ministry of Culture and Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan and Kazakhstan Embassy in China.

Culture   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Work to fight wildfires in Abai region is under constant control, says governor
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Kazakh students grab bronze at US Open FIRST LEGO League
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Bublik defeats former world No.7 David Goffin at ATP 250 tournament in the Netherlands
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
Tokyo metropolitan gov’t to start using ChatGPT from August
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
S. Korea to bolster transparency in gov't-supported projects
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Over 100 more moved to evacuation centers as Mayon volcano in Philippines continues to spew lava
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Army air force helps battle wildfires in Abai region, 3,500 tons of water dropped
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023
Astana reveals roster for Baloise Belgium Tour 2023