Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Kurmangazy Isskaziyev named Acting Chairman of KazMunayGas Board

    11 April 2022, 18:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – By the decision of the Board of Samruk Kazyna JSC, Kurmangazy Isskaziyev was named Acting Chairman of KazMunayGas Board, Kaiznform cites the press service of the company.

    Kurmangazy Isskaziyev is a graduate of the Lenin Kazakh Polytechnic Institute. In 2006, he became a candidate in geology and mineralogy at the Tomsk Polytechnic University. In 2021, he received his Ph.D. in geology and mineralogy from the Gubkin Russian State University of Oil and Gas.

    His professional career began in 1985 at Embaneft, where he rose from the ranks as an operator to the Director-General of Embaneft.

    Between 2006 and 2008, he was Deputy Director, Director of the Geology and Development Department at KazMunayGas Exploration Production JSC.

    In 2008 and 2015, he took different positions at the National Company KazMunayGas.

    From 2015 to 2018, he was Director-General of Embamunaygas, KazMunayGas Exploration Production JSC.

    In 2018 and 2020, he acted as Deputy Chairman for Exploration, Development, and Oilfield Services and Deputy Chairman for Geology and Development of the Board of the National Company KazMunayGas.

    In 2020, he was Director-General of KazMunayGas Exploration Production JSC.

    In February 2022, he was appointed as Deputy Chairman of the Board of KazMunayGas Exploration Production JSC.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    KazMunayGas Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events