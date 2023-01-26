Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kurmangazy Folk Instruments Orchestra marks its 90th concert season

26 January 2023, 12:18
Kurmangazy Folk Instruments Orchestra marks its 90th concert season

ALMATY. KAZINFORM Director of the Kazakh national orchestra of folk instruments named after Kurmangazy Medet Kuanyshev believes that kyui and folk instruments may precisely reveal the soul of Kazakh people, Kazinform refers to the city regional communications service of Almaty.

The Kurmangazy Folk Instruments Orchestra was founded back to the 30s of the last century. Initially it was a dombra ensemble. Akhmet Zhubanov, the people’s artist of Kazakhstan, composer, academician and professor, the first art director and senior conductor, stood at the dawn of the world-famous orchestra.

The orchestra is named after the great Kazakh composer Kurmangazy Sagyrbayev who left behind timeless music masterpieces. It is the country’s first and unique orchestra in the history of instrumental music art of Kazakhstan.

As of today, the orchestra boasts tens of talented musicians. Its repertoire includes more than 4,000 works.

The orchestra shows the world the Kazakh music culture, the soul of Kazakh people through the music of Kurmangazy.

As this year marks the 200th anniversary of Kurmangazy all the events this year will be dedicated to his memory.

Last year the orchestra toured Astrakhan and Kazan. This year the orchestra will visit Italy. Besides, they will tour Zhambyl and Kyzylorda regions and take part in the festival dated to the 200th anniversary of Kurmangazy in Atyrau.

