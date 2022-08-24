Qazaq TV
Kurmangazy Children’s Creative Development Center to be built in Azerbaijan
24 August 2022 15:54

Kurmangazy Children's Creative Development Center to be built in Azerbaijan

BAKU. KAZINFORM – A children’s creative development center named after Kurmangazy is set to be constructed upon instruction of the Kazakh President in the city of Fuzuli, Azerbaijan, Kazinorm cites Akorda.

The Kazakh Head of State noted that the center will be a present from the Kazakh people to the Azerbaijani people, symbolizing friendship, brotherhood, and mutual support between the two countries.

A two-storey building with an area of 3,100 sq.m. will fit 600 students. Construction is set to begin in September this year and to end in December 2023.

The center’s key focuses will be signing, musical instruments, robotics, 3D modelling, web design, and photo and video shooting. Students will also be taught crafts such as carpet weaving, pottery, as well as sports and dancing.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev thanked Tokayev and expressed confidence that the center will become a creative site of international level for children in Fuzuli city.


Photo: akorda.kz

