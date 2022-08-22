Qazaq TV
Kunsulu Zakarya named Director-General of QazBioPharm
22 August 2022 18:17

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kunsulu Zakarya has been named the Director-General of the National Holding QazBioPharm, Kazinform cites the official website of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

Kunsulu Zakarya is the Al-Farabi Science and Technology State Prize, member of the Academy of Natural Sciences, member-correspondent of the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences, and developer of Kazakhstan’s QazCovid-in (QazVac) vaccine.

QazBioPharm faces tasks of ensuring biological security, sustainable development and improvement of infrastructure of biopharmaceutical market of the country, simulation of development of biopharmaceutical science and industry, reduction of dependence from an import of immunobiological products.

Kunsulu Zakarya’s prior post was the Director-General of the Research Institute for Biological Security Problems of the Kazakh Health Ministry.

She has led the management, coordination, monitoring, and control of 10 scientific and technical programs in biotechnology, biosecurity, and microbiology, including over 200 scientific projects, of which 22 are international.


Photo: gov.kz




