Kulambayeva of Kazakhstan fails in semis of doubles tennis tournament in Germany

STUTTGART. KAZINFORM - Kazahstani Zhibek Kulambayeva paired with Victoria Rodriguez of Mexico failed to advance to the final of the ITF W25 Stuttgart-Vaihingen women's doubles event, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

The Kazakh-Mexican tandem was defeated by Czech duo of Denisa Hindova and Karolina Kubanova in a three-set match 6-3, 6-7 (6-8), 7-10 in the semifinal of the doubles tournament.