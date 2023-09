Kukushkin wins at the start of US Open 2023 in NY

NEW YORK. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s No 3 Mikhail Kukushkin played his debut singles match at the US Open Qualifying in New York, Kazinform learned from Sports.kz.

In a match vs Italian Mattia Bellucci, Kukushkin won in two sets with a total score of 6:4, 7:6. The game lasted for one hour and 55 minutes.

Kukushkin is ranked today 243rd in the ATP singles rankings, and Belucci holds the 184th line.