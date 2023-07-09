Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 443.99 eur/kzt 497.8

    rub/kzt 4.89 cny/kzt 61.88
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Sport

    Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches tennis tournament semis in US

    9 July 2023, 11:35

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin reached the semifinal of the ATP Challenger 75 tennis event in Bloomfield Hills, US, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

    Kazakhstani Kukushkin, ranked 262nd in the world, defeated American Denis Kudla, the world's 180th tennis player, 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinal match at the Bloomfield Hills Challenger. The match lasted for one hour and 18 minutes.

    Kukushkin of Kazakhstan is to take on another American Tennys Sandgren in the semifinal of the tennis tournament.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Sport Kazakhstan Tennis
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kazakhstani freestyle wrestlers claim 4 medals at Asian Championship
    Nedovyesov of Kazakhstan reaches 2023 Swedish Open doubles semis
    Kazakhstani Aleksandr Nedovyesov advances to quarterfinal of doubles tennis tournament in Sweden
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan, Jordan discuss cooperation in renewable energy
    2 Astana suffers devastating defeat in Croatia in UEFA Champions League
    3 Burning Quran is impermissible provocation – Tokayev
    4 2,000 people evacuated from 3 hotels at Vieste
    5 N Kazakhstan to overhaul 49 education facilities in 2023