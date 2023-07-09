Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches tennis tournament semis in US

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan's Mikhail Kukushkin reached the semifinal of the ATP Challenger 75 tennis event in Bloomfield Hills, US, Kazinform cites Sports.kz.

Kazakhstani Kukushkin, ranked 262nd in the world, defeated American Denis Kudla, the world's 180th tennis player, 6-4, 6-1 in the quarterfinal match at the Bloomfield Hills Challenger. The match lasted for one hour and 18 minutes.

Kukushkin of Kazakhstan is to take on another American Tennys Sandgren in the semifinal of the tennis tournament.