    Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches Murcia Open quarterfinal

    7 April 2023, 15:55

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin won over Spain’s Álvaro López San Martín in the second round of the ATP Challenger 75 event in Murcia, Spain, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    Kukushkin led the game 6-1, 6-6 against the Spaniard who withdrew in the second set due to an injury.

    The Kazakhstani is to take on Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi in the quarterfinal match.

    Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin is currently placed 319th and Debru takes the 508th spot in the ATP Singles Ranking.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

