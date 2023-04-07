Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Sport

Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches Murcia Open quarterfinal

Adlet Seilkhanov
7 April 2023, 15:55
Kukushkin of Kazakhstan reaches Murcia Open quarterfinal Photo: ktf.kz

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstan’s Mikhail Kukushkin won over Spain’s Álvaro López San Martín in the second round of the ATP Challenger 75 event in Murcia, Spain, Kazinform cites the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

Kukushkin led the game 6-1, 6-6 against the Spaniard who withdrew in the second set due to an injury.

The Kazakhstani is to take on Italy’s Matteo Arnaldi in the quarterfinal match.

Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin is currently placed 319th and Debru takes the 508th spot in the ATP Singles Ranking.


Sport   Kazakhstan   Tennis  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Exhibition of historical maps reflecting Kazakh nationhood opens in European Parliament
Exhibition of historical maps reflecting Kazakh nationhood opens in European Parliament
Cuban experts ready to further strengthen bilateral relations with Kazakhstan
Cuban experts ready to further strengthen bilateral relations with Kazakhstan
8 Kazakh cities to reduce air pollution level from high to medium by 2025
8 Kazakh cities to reduce air pollution level from high to medium by 2025
Shymkent Oil Refinery’s capacity set to rise to up to 12mln tons per year
Shymkent Oil Refinery’s capacity set to rise to up to 12mln tons per year
Kazakhstani female tennis players learn Billie Jean King Cup qualifying opponents
Kazakhstani female tennis players learn Billie Jean King Cup qualifying opponents
Kazakhstan wins 5th gold at 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana
Kazakhstan wins 5th gold at 2023 Asian Wrestling Championships in Astana
Tokayev meets with Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin
Tokayev meets with Minister of Trade and Integration Serik Zhumangarin
High avalanche warning in place in mountains in Almaty
High avalanche warning in place in mountains in Almaty
Kazakhstani students win NASA Space Settlement Contest
Kazakhstani students win NASA Space Settlement Contest