NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani tennis player Mikhail Kukushkin lost the first round match at the ATP Challenger Nottingham 2 in GB, Sports.kz reports.

Kukushkin of Kazakhstan lost to Aidan Mchugh of Great Britain in two sets 6-7, 4-6.

The prize fund of the Nottingham 2 ATP Challenger in GB exceeds €132,280.