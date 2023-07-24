Go to the main site
    Kukushkin of Kazakhstan advances at ATP Challenger Tour 50 tennis event in Astana

    24 July 2023, 20:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM – Kazakhstani Mikhail Kukushkin advanced to the second round of the ATP Challenger Tour 50 tennis tournament in the Kazakh capital of Astana, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakhstan Tennis Federation.

    The Kazakhstani defeated Russian Evgenii Tiurnev 6-2, 6-0 at the start of the ATP Challenger Tour 50 held as part of the President’s Tennis Cup Forte Series in Astana. Kukushkin is to take on Japanese Renta Tokuda in the next round of the event.

    Earlier at the tournament Kazakhstani Arslanbek Aitkulov lost to Indian Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha 1-6, 3-6 in the final of the qualification round. Another Kazakhstani Timur Maulenov was defeated by Filip Peliwo of Poland 6-7 (4-7), 1-6.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

