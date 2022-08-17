Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.47 eur/kzt 472.66

    rub/kzt 7.84 cny/kzt 68.41
Weather:
Nur-Sultan+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Kuanysh Yergaliyev named vice minister of science and higher education of Kazakhstan

    17 August 2022 20:20

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kuanysh Yergaliyev was named the new vice minister of science and higher education of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

    Kuanysh Yergaliyev was born in 1982 in East Kazakhstan region.

    He is a graduate of the Kazakh National Medical University, Tulane University, Kazpotrebsoyuz Karaganda Economic University, and Harvard University.

    In 2009 and 2014, he held different posts in the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

    Between 2019 and 2021, he was rector of Suleyman Demirel University.

    In June 2021 he was appointed as the vice minister of education and science.

    Фото: gov.kz

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    #Appointments, dismissals #Kazakhstan #Ministry of Education and Science
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Republican studies abroad commission convenes
    Kazakhstan to open some 80 schools Sep 1
    300-seat school opens doors in Zhetysu region
    Salaries in education rise by 25.4% in Q2 2022
    Popular
    1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
    2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
    4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
    5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan