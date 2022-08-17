Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Appointments
Kuanysh Yergaliyev named vice minister of science and higher education of Kazakhstan
17 August 2022 20:20

Kuanysh Yergaliyev named vice minister of science and higher education of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kuanysh Yergaliyev was named the new vice minister of science and higher education of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

Kuanysh Yergaliyev was born in 1982 in East Kazakhstan region.

He is a graduate of the Kazakh National Medical University, Tulane University, Kazpotrebsoyuz Karaganda Economic University, and Harvard University.

In 2009 and 2014, he held different posts in the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Between 2019 and 2021, he was rector of Suleyman Demirel University.

In June 2021 he was appointed as the vice minister of education and science.

Фото: gov.kz




Related news
Republican studies abroad commission convenes
Kazakhstan to open some 80 schools Sep 1
300-seat school opens doors in Zhetysu region
Read also
Kazakh PM instructs to develop draft plan for realization of President’s Address
Alexander Bublik of Kazakhstan loses at US Open doubles
Askar Umarov appointed head of Central Communications Service
Kazakhstan names new minister of information and social development
Beibit Zhukayev of Kazakhstan reaches Challenger tournament semis
Kazakhstan bags gold at 2022 ICF Junior Canoe Sprint World Champs
2 Kazakhstanis reach quarterfinal of ATP Challenger tournament in Spain
Repairs underway on over 90 roads in Kazakhstan
Popular
1 President to visit operational headquarters for wildfire elimination in Kostanay rgn
2 September 4. Kazinform's timeline of major events
3 Kazakh PM holds operational meeting to eliminate aftermath of major wildfires in Kostanay rgn
4 September 4. Today's Birthdays
5 Heatwave to grip 9 regions of Kazakhstan

News

Archive