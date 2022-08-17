17 August 2022 20:20

Kuanysh Yergaliyev named vice minister of science and higher education of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kuanysh Yergaliyev was named the new vice minister of science and higher education of Kazakhstan, Kazinform cites the press service of the Kazakh PM.

Kuanysh Yergaliyev was born in 1982 in East Kazakhstan region.

He is a graduate of the Kazakh National Medical University, Tulane University, Kazpotrebsoyuz Karaganda Economic University, and Harvard University.

In 2009 and 2014, he held different posts in the Health Ministry of Kazakhstan.

Between 2019 and 2021, he was rector of Suleyman Demirel University.

In June 2021 he was appointed as the vice minister of education and science.

