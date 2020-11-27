Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      News

    KTZh to replenish its fleet with 600 new carriages by 2025

    27 November 2020, 12:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As part of the State program aimed at renewing the fleet of Passenger Transpiration by obtaining 100 new train carriages each year, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

    50 carriages obtained this year are already in use, and 50 more are to be obtained by the end of the year.

    Last year saw Kazakhstan Temir Zholy replenish its fleet with 109 new train carriages.

    Notably, railroad cargo transportation stood at 340 million tons, with the cargo turnover reaching 247.8 billion tkm, up 4.6% from the previous year.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    KazakhstanTemirZholy Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s short animated film wins big at int’l festival in India
    2 Zhukayev of Kazakhstan advances to 2nd round of ATP Challenger Palmas del Mar
    3 Kazakhstani authorities suspect arson in wildfires raging in Abai region
    4 Storm alert issued for most of Kazakhstan
    5 Japan seeks local tourism shake-up as demand exposes staff shortages