NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – As part of the State program aimed at renewing the fleet of Passenger Transpiration by obtaining 100 new train carriages each year, Kazinform cites the press service of the Ministry of Industry and Infrastructure Development of Kazakhstan.

50 carriages obtained this year are already in use, and 50 more are to be obtained by the end of the year.

Last year saw Kazakhstan Temir Zholy replenish its fleet with 109 new train carriages.

Notably, railroad cargo transportation stood at 340 million tons, with the cargo turnover reaching 247.8 billion tkm, up 4.6% from the previous year.