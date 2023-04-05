Go to the main site
    KTZ to deliver humanitarian cargo from China to Türkiye by shuttle trains

    5 April 2023, 16:18

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM 200 containers with humanitarian cargo will be delivered by shuttle trains from China to Türkiye via Kazakhstan along the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR). The first train contains fifty 40-foot containers. Another 150 containers are planned to be shipped. The shuttle train operator is KTZ Express JSC, Kazinform learned from the Kazakhstan Railways press service.

    Through the territory of Kazakhstan, the cargo will proceed to the Caspian Sea (Aktau port), then to Azerbaijan, Georgia to the city of Mersin, Türkiye.

    At the same time, the train will pass through the territory of Kazakhstan in record time - 90 hours. The accelerated delivery of humanitarian aid, consisting of tents for temporary accommodation of people affected by the earthquake, became possible due to the shuttle service.

    With the advent of this service, the delivery time of goods from China to the ports of Georgia has been reduced three times - up to 15 days, to the ports of Türkiye - up to 25 days.

    The main advantages of the service are high speed, efficient planning, fixed tariff conditions. All shuttle trains run according to the schedule without delays along the entire route.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

