    KTZ strengthens ties with Azerbaijan Railways

    8 April 2023, 10:34

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM In 2022, the total volume of railway transportation between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan increased fourfold compared to 2021 and amounted to more than 3 million tons. There is an increase in the transportation of grain, mining and metallurgical products. The highest 7-time growth is observed in the export from Kazakhstan, including through Azerbaijan, which amounted to 2.7 million tons, Kazinform learned from the KTZ press office.

    In Q1 2023, transportation between countries showed also positive dynamics, having increased by more than 40% compared to the same period last year.

    In order to synchronize operations between the participants of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (TITR), together with the Azerbaijani side, a virtual dispatch center was created for planning and coordination of traffic, which improves the intercountry exchange of information on the movement of goods.

    In general, the parties are actively working to stimulate the TITR corridor. Unleashing the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route for KTZ is one of the main development vectors.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    KazakhstanTemirZholy Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan
