30 November 2022, 13:27
KTZ inks deals with ALSTOM, Société Générale

ASTANA. KAZINFORM – JSC «NC «Kazakhstan Temir Zholy» inked agreements with ALSTOM Transport SA and Société Générale, France’s third largest bank, on the sidelines of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev’s official visit to Paris, Kazinform has learned from Kazakhstan Temir Zholy’s press service.

As per the agreement, ALSTOM is expected to assemble 245 electric locomotives at the local electric locomotive assembly plant and deliver them to JSC NC Kazakhstan Temir Zholy. The deal will be carried out in association with the Ministry of Finance of France, French Export Credit Agency Bpifrance as well as Société Générale.

The deal will help solve the existing shortage of electric locomotives in Kazakhstan as well as lack of qualitative services offered to Kazakhstani cargo shippers.


