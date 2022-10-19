Go to the main site
    KTZ assigned ESG Assessment by Moody's ESG Solutions rating agency

    19 October 2022, 15:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Moody's ESG Solutions has granted to NC KTZ JSC its ESG Assessment score of 57 points (out of a theoretical 100), which translated into its «A2» Sustainability Rating, the second-highest score on Moody’s scale. The rating has been assigned for the first time, Kazinform learned from the press service of KTZ.

    The assessments of NC KTZ JSC for each ESG component were: environmental – 53 points, social – 59 points, corporate governance – 57 points.

    The assigned ESG assessment testifies to the high efficiency of the Company's activities in the field of sustainable development and demonstrates the Company's strong willingness and ability to integrate ESG factors into its business processes.

    NC KTZ JSC has entered the TOP 25% of companies with the highest indicators ranked by the rating agency Moody's ESG Solutions.

    NC KTZ JSC attaches great importance to sustainable development and will continue to work actively to integrate ESG factors into its activities.


