Krymbek Kusherbayev takes part in ceremony of honoring Mereili otbasy contest winners

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – A ceremony of honoring the winners of the National Contest Mereili Otbasy took place online with the participation of Kazakh Secretary of State Krymbek Kusherbayev ahead of the Family Day, Kazinform cites the press service of Akorda.

Opening the ceremony, the Kazakh Secretary of State read out the congratulatory letter of Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev noting the great importance of the contest Mereili Otbasy in educating the next generation and strengthening family values.

«Each Kazakh family should have an atmosphere of unity, happiness, and well-being. Therefore, I pay great attention to the family policy. The family institute plays a great role in formation of humanity, decency, diligence, and patriotism in the growing generation. Our people have always respected the older generation, supported and educated the youth,» reads the Kazakh Head of State letter.

The Kazakh President pointed to the importance of making the country’s traditional spiritual values an integral part of life of the modern Kazakh society during the period of globalization, noting the role of the annual national contest Mereili Otbasy, marking the Family Day, in that vein.

At the contest 17 best families from each region are determined. This year, 2,768 applications have been submitted.

The winners were awarded the commemorative gifts on behalf of the Kazakh Head of State.



