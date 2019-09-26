Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kristalina Georgieva named IMF Managing-Director

Nurmaganbetova Zhanna
26 September 2019, 19:15
WASHINGTON. KAZINFORM The Executive Board of the International Monetary Fund, IMF, today selected Kristalina Georgieva as IMF Managing-Director and Chair of the Executive Board for a five-year term starting on October 1, 2019.

Georgieva, who succeeds Christine Lagarde, is the first person from an emerging market economy to lead the IMF since its inception in 1944, WAM reports.

The Managing Director is the chief of the IMF’s operating staff and Chair of the Executive Board. The Managing Director is assisted by four Deputy Managing Directors in the operation of the Fund, which serves its membership through about 2,700 staff.

Speaking after her selection, Georgieva said: «I am deeply honoured to have been selected as managing director of the IMF and grateful for the trust that the fund's global membership and the executive board have placed in me.

»The IMF is a unique institution with a great history and a world-class staff. I come as a firm believer in its mandate to help ensure the stability of the global economic and financial system through international cooperation. Indeed, in my view, the Fund's role has never been more important.«

