Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      World News

    Kremlin says coronavirus lockdown in Russia not being considered

    2 October 2020, 15:43

    MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Introduction of a new lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus in Russia is not being considered currently, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday, TASS reports.

    «As far as I know, this is not being considered now, as far as I know, it is not discussed,» the Kremlin representative said.

    He noted that the anti-coronavirus crisis center continues to function. He also added that «in regions they are also working on it, undertake appropriate measures.» As an example, the spokesman cited the actions of Moscow authorities. «As for the lockdown, currently it is not discussed,» he reiterated.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Coronavirus Russia COVID-19
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases below 20,000 for 2nd day
    Popular
    1 June 11. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    2 Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jun 11
    3 Kazakh specialists study best experience of rural development in Hungary
    4 Kassym-Jomart Tokayev declares June 12 Day of National Mourning
    5 List of 14 foresters killed in Abai region wildfires published