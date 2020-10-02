Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kremlin says coronavirus lockdown in Russia not being considered

Редактор:  
Adlet Seilkhanov
2 October 2020, 15:43
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM - Introduction of a new lockdown due to the spread of the coronavirus in Russia is not being considered currently, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalists on Friday, TASS reports.

«As far as I know, this is not being considered now, as far as I know, it is not discussed,» the Kremlin representative said.

He noted that the anti-coronavirus crisis center continues to function. He also added that «in regions they are also working on it, undertake appropriate measures.» As an example, the spokesman cited the actions of Moscow authorities. «As for the lockdown, currently it is not discussed,» he reiterated.


