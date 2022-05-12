Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Appointments

    Kozhakhmetov relieved of the post of Kazakh Vice Minister of Finance

    12 May 2022, 21:04

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Bakhtiyar Kozhakhmetov is no longer the Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He has been relieved of the post in line with the Decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    Bakhtiyar Kozhakhmetov was born in Karaganda city in 1985. He graduated from the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, the Charles University, and the Karaganda State University.

    Throughout his professional career he worked for such companies as JSC National Information Technologies, JSC National Holding Zerde, the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan, State Corporation «Government for Citizens».

    He was appointed the Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan in February 2021.


    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Government of Kazakhstan Appointments, dismissals Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 13. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Popular
    1 4 artifact smugglers detained in Istanbul for smuggling 1,100-year-old bible
    2 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    3 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 Uzbekistan President offers condolences over deadly wildfires in Abai rgn