Kozhakhmetov relieved of the post of Kazakh Vice Minister of Finance

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Bakhtiyar Kozhakhmetov is no longer the Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He has been relieved of the post in line with the Decree of the Government of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learned from the Telegram channel of the press service of the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

Bakhtiyar Kozhakhmetov was born in Karaganda city in 1985. He graduated from the Gumilyov Eurasian National University, the Charles University, and the Karaganda State University.

Throughout his professional career he worked for such companies as JSC National Information Technologies, JSC National Holding Zerde, the Ministry of Transport and Communications of the Republic of Kazakhstan, State Corporation «Government for Citizens».

He was appointed the Vice Minister of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan in February 2021.