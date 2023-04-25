Go to the main site
    Kostanay to implement 10 investment projects this year

    25 April 2023, 20:15

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – 10 investment projects with creation of over 1,600 jobs are set to be realized in Kostanay city this year, Kazinform correspondent reports.

    As the head of the economy and budget planning department of the city, Natalya Turlubekova, said, investments of KZT42.2bn were funneled in the economy of Kostanay city in January-March this year.

    «The city accounts for 41.3% of the total investments funneled in Kostanay region. 63.3% of the investments are private, indicating the high investment activity of businesses and favorable investment climate of the city, 33.4% are budgetary, and 3.3% are loans and borrowed funds,» said Turlubekova.

    «This year, it is planned to carry out 10 projects with a total volume of investments of KZT130.7bn, creating 1,685 workplaces. Of these, eight projects in the machinery industry, one in agriculture, as well as a dormitory construction project.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

