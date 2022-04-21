Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Kostanay to build smart centre for schoolchildren

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 April 2022, 14:40
KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Kostanay will build a smart centre for schoolchildren to develop their skills in science and technologies. Its construction is planned for 2023-2024, Kazinform reports.

The Youth Palace, boxing school, new swimming pool, and Ice Palace opened there over the recent years.

Besides, a new school opened its doors in Karasu district last year. Construction of three more is underway in Karabalyk district as well as Bereke and Kunai residential estates of the city.

«Last year 85 educational facilities were repaired up to KZT 5.6 bln. 82 rural schools were updated. 16 rural schools acquired four STEM laboratories,» education department’s representative Karlygash Murzhazhanova said.

As of today, all the schools in the region are equipped with video surveillance systems, 33% of them have turn gates.


