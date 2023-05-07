Kostanay student wins bronze at Int’l Mendeleev Olympiad

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Assanali Kali of Kostanay won a bronze medal of the 57th International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad that came to an end in Astana, Kazinform reports.

It brought together 116 students from 21 countries, namely, Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Croatia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Brazil, Kyrgyzstan, Israel, the UAE, and others.

It was organized by the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry, Lomonosov Moscow State University and Andrey Melnichenko Foundation.

15 Kazakh students defended the country’s colours in the Olympiad.

Notably, Brazil, the first Latin American country, for the first time ever took part in the Olympiad over 57 years of its history.



