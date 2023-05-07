Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Education and Science

Kostanay student wins bronze at Int’l Mendeleev Olympiad

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
7 May 2023, 18:30
Kostanay student wins bronze at Int’l Mendeleev Olympiad Photo: press service of the Department of Education of Kostanay region

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Assanali Kali of Kostanay won a bronze medal of the 57th International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad that came to an end in Astana, Kazinform reports.

photo

It brought together 116 students from 21 countries, namely, Kazakhstan, Russia, Uzbekistan, Croatia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Brazil, Kyrgyzstan, Israel, the UAE, and others.

It was organized by the Kazakh Enlightenment Ministry, Lomonosov Moscow State University and Andrey Melnichenko Foundation.

15 Kazakh students defended the country’s colours in the Olympiad.

Notably, Brazil, the first Latin American country, for the first time ever took part in the Olympiad over 57 years of its history.


photo

Astana   Education    Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakh, Russian presidents had talks in Moscow
Kazakh, Russian presidents had talks in Moscow
Kazakh composers’ music to be performed in Poland
Kazakh composers’ music to be performed in Poland
42nd ASEAN Summit opens, highlighting ASEAN centrality, economic growth
42nd ASEAN Summit opens, highlighting ASEAN centrality, economic growth
Kazakhstan to hold VI Summer Paralympic Games in May
Kazakhstan to hold VI Summer Paralympic Games in May
Man, his 4 children die of poisoning in Almaty region
Man, his 4 children die of poisoning in Almaty region
May 10. Today's Birthdays
May 10. Today's Birthdays
Thousands still missing as Congo flood survivors search for relatives
Thousands still missing as Congo flood survivors search for relatives
152M babies born preterm in last decade: WHO
152M babies born preterm in last decade: WHO
Kazakhstan, Bulgaria to intensify interregional cooperation
Kazakhstan, Bulgaria to intensify interregional cooperation