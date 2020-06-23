Go to the main site
    Kostanay rgn to toughen quarantine regulations

    23 June 2020, 08:11

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Chief sanitary doctor of Kostanay region Vladimir Nechitailo addressed the people due to strengthening of quarantine regulations, Kazinform reports referring to alau.kz.

    According to him the region reports over the last day rapid deterioration in the epidemiological situation. The region records 50-100 new coronavirus cases every day. As of today there are 518 infected. During June 8-14, 56 more cases were registered, 251 cases were detected on 15-21 June. The most of cases were revealed in Kostanay with 97 cases.

    The restrictions will remain in effect during June 23-30. Lockdown will be imposed since 00:00 June 27 until June 28 in the region.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Coronavirus Kostanay region
