Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kostanay region

Kostanay rgn to toughen quarantine regulations

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
23 June 2020, 08:11
Kostanay rgn to toughen quarantine regulations

KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM Chief sanitary doctor of Kostanay region Vladimir Nechitailo addressed the people due to strengthening of quarantine regulations, Kazinform reports referring to alau.kz.

According to him the region reports over the last day rapid deterioration in the epidemiological situation. The region records 50-100 new coronavirus cases every day. As of today there are 518 infected. During June 8-14, 56 more cases were registered, 251 cases were detected on 15-21 June. The most of cases were revealed in Kostanay with 97 cases.

The restrictions will remain in effect during June 23-30. Lockdown will be imposed since 00:00 June 27 until June 28 in the region.


Coronavirus   Kostanay region   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events