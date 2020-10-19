Go to the main site
    Kostanay rgn to introduce tougher quarantine measures

    19 October 2020, 14:54

    KOSTANAY. KAZINFORM – Kostanay region is introducing tougher quarantine measures following the decision of the operative staff, Kazinform cites the press service of the regional administration.

    The restrictions including shortening operating hours of eateries to 11:00pm with as few as 30 seats, suspension of out-door attractions are to be in place.

    Weekend restrictions include suspension of public transport services, operation of shopping facilities of over 2,000 sq.m., trade and entertainment centers except for food supermarkets and pharmacies the centers house.

    Indoor non-food and food markets will also not run, while retail non-food markets will be allowed to operate from 10:00am to 08:00pm.

    Fitness centers as well as sports and recreation centers are also not allowed to operate.

    The restrictions are said to be in place starting from October 20.

    Kostanay region has reported a total of 3,538 COVID-19 cases since the beginning of the year, 3,298 or 90.4% of the region’s total COVID-19 cases have recovered.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

